BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s office ransacked in East Midnapore

An assistance booth set up for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore district was ransacked on Saturday.

While the BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were behind the attack, the TMC refuted the charges, claiming it to be a result of the BJP’s infighting.

Adhikari, a former TMC heavyweight and a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee-cabinet, had defected to the BJP on December 19, 2020. Adhikari had won from Nandigram constituency and has resigned.

On Friday he held a roadshow in Nandigram. The TMC had alleged that BJP workers tore TMC posters. On Saturday, TMC held a counter-rally in Nandigram. Allegations surfaced that some people from the rally led the attack on Adhikari's assistance booth.

“TMC is scared because more and more people are joining the BJP every day. Hence, they are attacking us. The more they attack us, the more people would join us and the BJP would become more powerful,” said Kanishka Panda, a local BJP leader of East Midnapore district.

TMC leader Sheikh Sufian refuted the charges saying it was a BJP’s factional fight.

“TMC is no way associated with the attack. It is a result of a fight between BJP’s old-timers and newcomers,” said Sufian.