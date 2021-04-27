BJP says it will conduct virtual victory procession on May 2 after EC ban

In view of the Election Commission's decision to ban victory processions on or after counting on May 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the day virtually.

Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are sure of winning the West Bengal elections. As a responsible party, we will celebrate the occasion but it will be according to the guideline of the Election Commission. We have always followed COVID-19 protocol during the election campaign in the five states and we will also follow this order and we will celebrate our win virtually with our karyakartas."

Earlier today, BJP national President JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban any kind of victory processions or celebrations after the counting of votes on May 2, owing to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that all BJP workers are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis. "I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," he tweeted.

Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned all victory procession on May 2 or later.

"In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated August 21, 2020, and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on May 2, 2021, shall be permissible," the order issued by Election Commission reads.

It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

The counting of votes for five states that includes West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 2.