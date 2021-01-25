'BJP should be rechristened Bharat Jalao Party': Mamata Banerjee at public rally
Days after being 'insulted' by the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event organised on the occasion of Netaji SB's birth anniversary in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP should be rechristened 'Bharat Jalao Party'.
Addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election, the chief minister said she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday. She had refused to speak at the event after she was interrupted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone's leader. They were teasing me in front of the PM. I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal. It has insulted Bengali icons in past and continues to do so," she said.
Targeting potential defectors, the CM said that those planning to leave the TMC should do it as soon as possible as the party didn't need them. "Those who are lining up to leave the Trinamool Congress should leave as early as possible. Bengal and TMC don't need you. The party would not have given them a ticket anyway, so they are leaving in fear," Banerjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata: GI-tagged Joynagar Moa to be delivered at your doorstep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee takes dynastic politics jab at BJP national leaders
- Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, the BJP said it was a diversionary tactic on the eve of the assembly polls due in March-April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal
- The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata reacted in allergic manner to Jai Shri Ram slogans: Netaji's grandnephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee declines to speak at Netaji event after chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have some dignity': Sloganeering at Netaji event with PM angers Mamata Banerjee
- “I am grateful to the prime minister that this event is being held in Kolkata. But you have no right to invite someone to a government programme and insult that person," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi visits Netaji’s ancestral house
- PM Modi was escorted inside Netaji Bhawan by Netaji's grandnephews Sugata Bose and Sumantra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi becomes 3rd PM to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan on Bose's birthday
- The central government is celebrating Bose’s birthday as Parakram Diwas - the day of valour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid vaccine': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why no memorial for Netaji?': Mamata Banerjee asks Centre ahead of PM visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will celebrate Netaji's birthday as Desh Nayak Diwas: Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC minister Rajib Banerjee quits cabinet; party expels another MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC plays down Rajib Banerjee’s resignation amid murmur of brewing dissent
- BJP’s Barrackpore Lok Sabha member and Rajib Banerjee’s former colleague in the TMC, Arjun Singh said the young minister would be welcomed into the BJP if he decides to join.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox