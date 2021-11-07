BJP worker killed in Bengal; TMC denies charge of post-poll violence

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday that one of its workers was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore district on Saturday night and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ruling party denied the charge, saying the victim, Sambhu Maity, was killed because of infighting in the BJP. Maity was head of the BJP’s local unit at Muhammadpur in the Bhagabanpur 1 community block.

The allegation was raised while the BJP’s central executive body held a meeting in Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda alleged that post-poll violation in Bengal has claimed the lives of 57 party workers so far.

Maity’s body, which bore marks of injury, was found in a desolate place, said the local police. It was sent for postmortem examination and handed over to the family on Sunday evening. “An investigation has started,” said a district police officer who did not want to be named.

BJP Lok Sabha member and state general secretary Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who led a procession with the body, declared a 12-hour bandh at Bhagabanpur on Monday.

“We demand a CBI probe. Maity was abducted from the road near his home around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Post-poll violence, into which the Calcutta high court ordered a CBI probe, is continuing,” said Mahato.

Cabinet minister and legislator from the district, Soumen Mahapatra, dismissed the allegation.

“TMC had nothing to do with the death. It was the fallout of a dispute between two local groups,” said Mahapatra.