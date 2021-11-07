Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / BJP worker killed in Bengal; TMC denies charge of post-poll violence
kolkata news

BJP worker killed in Bengal; TMC denies charge of post-poll violence

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday that one of its workers was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore district on Saturday night and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 11:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday that one of its workers was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore district on Saturday night and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ruling party denied the charge, saying the victim, Sambhu Maity, was killed because of infighting in the BJP. Maity was head of the BJP’s local unit at Muhammadpur in the Bhagabanpur 1 community block.

The allegation was raised while the BJP’s central executive body held a meeting in Delhi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda alleged that post-poll violation in Bengal has claimed the lives of 57 party workers so far.

Maity’s body, which bore marks of injury, was found in a desolate place, said the local police. It was sent for postmortem examination and handed over to the family on Sunday evening. “An investigation has started,” said a district police officer who did not want to be named.

RELATED STORIES

BJP Lok Sabha member and state general secretary Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who led a procession with the body, declared a 12-hour bandh at Bhagabanpur on Monday.

“We demand a CBI probe. Maity was abducted from the road near his home around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Post-poll violence, into which the Calcutta high court ordered a CBI probe, is continuing,” said Mahato.

Cabinet minister and legislator from the district, Soumen Mahapatra, dismissed the allegation.

“TMC had nothing to do with the death. It was the fallout of a dispute between two local groups,” said Mahapatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP