BJP workers will ensure Bengal never becomes Bangladesh: Nitin Nabin

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly appointed national president, Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday said that party workers will ensure West Bengal “never becomes Bangladesh” and that they are “ready to make any sacrifice.” This was Nitin Nabin’s first visit to any state after taking over as BJP national president, a post earlier held by Union minister J P Nadda (ANI)

Accusing West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to turn the state into a Bangladesh, Nabin said at a BJP workers’ meeting in West Burdwan district’s Durgapur city, “The Mamata Banerjee government is trying to turn Bengal into a Bangladesh. It is shielding infiltrators. The demographic character of Bengal is being altered through appeasement politics.”

He also accused the state government of misleading people about the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. “This government is misleading people. Illegal infiltrators cannot take away the democratic rights of bonafide citizens,” Nabin said.

Nabin also launched the party’s Digital Warrior campaign, through which BJP intends to connect with citizens, especially the younger generation, in the run-up to the Bengal assembly polls this year.

Nabin alleged that Bengal had become a lawless state during the TMC regime and that women were not safe. “Durgapur was once a major industrial hub, but it lost its identity. TMC has only made promises. No new industry has come up and old industries have shut down, forcing young people to migrate to other states in search of jobs,” said Nabin.

“Corruption has increased by leaps and bounds. BJP has ended jungle raj in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is Bengal’s turn now,” he added.

He called upon BJP workers to strengthen booth-level organisations (BLO) and expose corruption.

The TMC said that the Digital Warrior campaign was a copy of the TMC’s Ami Banglar Digital Joddha (I’m Bengal’s digital warrior) campaign that started months ago by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“BJP steals the democratic right of Bengal’s people and now they are stealing even TMC’s slogans and campaigns,” the ruling party wrote in social media posts.