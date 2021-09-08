Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bombs hurled outside BJP MP’s residence in Bengal
kolkata news

Bombs hurled outside BJP MP’s residence in Bengal

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that the law and order situation in the state was worrisome and urged the police to take prompt action
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh. (HT Archive)

At least two bombs were hurled outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday morning.

The MP was not home at the time; no one else was injured. One of the bombs hit the main gate of his residence another was hurled at on the road where his security personnel are posted.

“The Bhabanipur by-polls are approaching. My house was attacked to scare me so that I remain inside the house. Why aren’t the police taking any action? I have already informed the West Bengal governor in a confidential report that attempts are being made to murder me,” said Singh.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that the law and order situation in the state was worrisome and urged the police to take prompt action.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, denied any involvement and hinted that it could be the result of infighting among BJP leaders.

“Gandhivadi, peaceful and non-violent Arjun Singh has a long relation with bombs and bullets. The police will see which faction hurled the bombs and who is trying to seek popularity to stay afloat in the BJP. There are several equations,” said Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of TMC.

Allegations of post poll violence rocked the state after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were declared on May 2 and the TMC returned to power with a sweeping victory.

The Calcutta high court had on August 19 ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the allegations of murder and crime against women - rape and attempt to rape – that were reported after the assembly polls. A Special Investigation Team is probing other allegations such as loot and arson.

