Businessman abducted from Kolkata rescued within hours from Malda: Police

A businessman abducted from Kolkata on Sunday was rescued from a village in north Bengal’s Malda district by the Kolkata Police and state police in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Six people have been arrested and the vehicle used to abduct the businessman has been seized, police said.

“We received information at the Garfa police station on Sunday that a businessman named Anirban Hazra has been abducted. The kidnappers called his wife from his mobile demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh,” Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, deputy commissioner (south suburban division) of Kolkata Police told reporters.

Hazra runs a business at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly.

Police said he left home around 7pm. Around 7:30pm, he was seen getting into a vehicle near Ruby Hospital crossing. Around 12:30 am on Monday, his wife received a ransom call in which the kidnappers demanded ₹20 lakh as ransom. The caller had used Hazra’s mobile phone.

Officers from the local police station and the Kolkata Police’s detective department took up the investigation.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage and found one clip in which he got into a white-coloured vehicle near Vivanta hotel.

Police said investigators tracked the abductors to a house at Mothabari in Malda district, 300km north of Kolkata.

“A police team left for Malda and with the help of Malda police, the businessman was rescued in the early hours of Monday. Six persons were arrested. The vehicle seen in the CCTV footage was also seized,” she added.

Police said the accused were being brought back to Kolkata for further interrogation.

The six have been identified by the police as Rahmat Sheikh, Masum Ansari, Abdus Sayem, Jahangir Sheikh, Rocky Ansari, Golam Mortaza.

"We will get details such as whether the victim knew any one of the abductors, under what circumstances he boarded the car, what happened thereafter, the backgrounds of the accused persons, only after we get to interrogate them," said a police officer.