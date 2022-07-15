Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area

The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said.

Fondly named ‘Ghana’ by lawyers and employees of the Kalyani court, the stray animal used to live in the yard of the court building. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, lawyer Shibaji Das, one of the petitioners, told media persons.

“We were all fond of Ghana. We used to feed him and take care of him. He never left the court premises. The men who stole him came in a white sedan. A sweeper saw the incident and recorded it on his mobile phone. The car’s number plate was clearly visible in the video. The thieves appeared to be experts in handling animals,” Das said on Friday after the high court single bench of justice Shampa Sarkar passed the order.

“We lodged a formal complaint at the Kalyani police station. The police registered a case of theft but did nothing after that. Also, no section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was included in the first information report (FIR). Hence, we were compelled to move the Calcutta high court,” Das added.

After hearing the petitioners, justice Sarkar ordered that the Ranaghat police superintendent, under whose jurisdiction Kalyani is located, has to monitor the investigation. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.

“We cannot comment before seeing a copy of the court order,” an officer from the Kalyani police station said on conditions of anonymity.

