Pig menace in Pune leaves residents fuming
Amidst the growing garbage and filth, the number of pigs too is multiplying posing a nuisance for Punekars despite regular action being taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Groups of pigs can be found in Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Aundh, Kondhwa, Balewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj and Koregaon Park, mainly due to the garbage and sewage in these areas.
Dinesh Butte, a resident of St. Patrick’s town in Hadapsar, said, “There is a drainage problem and a garbage dump behind my house, so many pigs frequent the area. The loud noises they make, the foul smell and dirt has increased. Some pigs die there as well, leading to more filth. No action has been taken in the matter.”
Nitin Gaikwad, a resident of Koregaon Park, said, “The area looks dirty because of pigs on roads as well as near the gardens. It may also cause ill health.”
With the onset of the monsoon, the problem has become even more pronounced. Dr Sarika Funde, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Pigs thrive on garbage dumps and dirt. The pigs’ squad under the health department has taken action many times. We catch stray pigs and send them to the slaughterhouse. The entire operation is very transparent and we have a record of it.”
Last year, PMC accepted a new tender to catch and slaughter stray pigs. Ever since, the civic body has sent as many as 10,331 pigs to the slaughterhouse. In the current year, the PMC has allocated Rs1.20 crore for this problem.
A senior official of the health department said, “The breeding capacity of pigs is high. However, slaughterhouses can kill only 50 pigs a day. Due to this, it is difficult to remove pigs from everywhere.”
While the PMC’s pigs’ squad continues to take action, the problem persists. “Citizens should not dump garbage irresponsibly. If they complain about pigs, we will take immediate action,” said Funde.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
