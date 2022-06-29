Pig menace in Pune leaves residents fuming

Amidst the growing garbage and filth, the number of pigs too is multiplying posing a nuisance for Punekars despite regular action being taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Groups of pigs can be found in Wadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar, Aundh, Kondhwa, Balewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj and Koregaon Park, mainly due to the garbage and sewage in these areas.

Dinesh Butte, a resident of St. Patrick’s town in Hadapsar, said, “There is a drainage problem and a garbage dump behind my house, so many pigs frequent the area. The loud noises they make, the foul smell and dirt has increased. Some pigs die there as well, leading to more filth. No action has been taken in the matter.”

Nitin Gaikwad, a resident of Koregaon Park, said, “The area looks dirty because of pigs on roads as well as near the gardens. It may also cause ill health.”

With the onset of the monsoon, the problem has become even more pronounced. Dr Sarika Funde, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Pigs thrive on garbage dumps and dirt. The pigs’ squad under the health department has taken action many times. We catch stray pigs and send them to the slaughterhouse. The entire operation is very transparent and we have a record of it.”

Last year, PMC accepted a new tender to catch and slaughter stray pigs. Ever since, the civic body has sent as many as 10,331 pigs to the slaughterhouse. In the current year, the PMC has allocated Rs1.20 crore for this problem.

A senior official of the health department said, “The breeding capacity of pigs is high. However, slaughterhouses can kill only 50 pigs a day. Due to this, it is difficult to remove pigs from everywhere.”

While the PMC’s pigs’ squad continues to take action, the problem persists. “Citizens should not dump garbage irresponsibly. If they complain about pigs, we will take immediate action,” said Funde.