Sandeshkhali attack case: Calcutta HC orders interim stay on FIR against ED officials

The Calcutta high court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the FIR registered by the West Bengal police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Sandeshkhali case. The Calcutta high court. (PTI File Photo)

Officials of the federal agency were attacked on January 5 in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas when they went to raid the house of Shahjahan Sheikh, a block-level Trinamool Congress leader, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The police registered a FIR against the ED officials based on a complaint lodged by Didar Baksh Molla, the caretaker of the house, who alleged that ₹1.35 lakh and other items and documents were stolen from the property premises.

Police pressed charges under IPC sections 354 (assault on woman to outrage modesty), 447 (criminal trespass) and 379 (theft) in the FIR registered at the Nazat station.

The ED moved the Calcutta HC on Wednesday challenging the FIR, alleging that after its officers were attacked, they are now facing criminal cases as well.

“The single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha put an interim stay on the FIR till March 31. The court will again hear the matter on January 22,” said an advocate present in the courtroom.

An officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police from the Basirhat police directorate visited the office of the ED officer of the rank of deputy director to record his statement.

Even though the police have registered three FIRs in the incident, including the one against ED officers, none could be arrested till Thursday. Villagers, however, told media persons that they have seen Shahjahan multiple times after last Friday’s attack.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the TMC-led government, alleging that the ruling administration was protecting a person who helped Rohingyas settle in the state, thereby threatening national security.

“The biggest question which Constitutional experts are facing now is – how can the present government still remain in power? The attack on ED was expected because such things happen when something nears its end,” BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya told media persons.

TMC MP Santanu Sen responded by saying, “Every citizen knows how central agencies such as ED and CBI are being used against non-BJP parties to harass them. We saw how ED officials went to the village and provoked locals. When the police started their investigation, they (ED officials) refused to cooperate. They are trying to malign the TMC and create confusion and lawlessness on the orders of the BJP.”

BJP leaders staged a demonstration in Nazat on Thursday after the police failed to arrest anyone, including Shahjahan, even after six days since the incident.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, along with other leaders and workers, broke the police barrier and sat on a dharna on the road after police stopped them. Later, a five-member BJP delegation went to Nazat police station to submit a deputation.