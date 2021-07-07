Calcutta HC judge recuses from hearing Banerjee’s plea against Nandigram loss

Calcutta high court’s Justice Kausik Chanda on Wednesday recused himself from hearing Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging her defeat in the assembly election from Nandigram even as he fined the West Bengal chief minister ₹5 lakh over the manner in which the recusal was sought.

“Such calculative, psychological, and offensive attempt to seek recusal need to be firmly repulsed and a cost of ₹5 lakh is imposed upon Petitioner,” said the single-judge bench of Justice Chanda. The sum would be used to fight Covid-19 while another bench will now hear the matter.

Chanda on June 24 observed he was put on a “media trial” for his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to judgeship as he reserved the order on Banerjee’s plea seeking his recusal.

Also Read | Centre asks SC to transfer petitions against new IT rules from 5 high courts

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Banerjee, on June 24 said there was overwhelming material to show that the judge had been “an active member of BJP” and held a “deeply personal, professional and ideological association” with the party.

Chanda expressed his displeasure that Singhvi did not cite the “likelihood of bias” when the matter first came up before his court on June 18.

Singhvi took Chanda through various news reports and photographs mentioning him as a counsel for BJP in political cases relating to permission for Union minister Amit Shah’s rally, and the conduct of panchayat polls in 2014.

Chanda was designated as a senior advocate in June 2014. He served as an additional solicitor general of India from April 2015 to September 2019 and was elevated to the high court as an additional judge in October 2019.

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien also tweeted that Justice Chanda appeared on behalf of the BJP in some cases in the high court when he was an advocate. Banerjee’s lawyer, Sanjay Basu, wrote a letter to Rajesh Bindal, the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court, requesting him to reassign the petition to another judge after the TMC citied Chanda’s association with the BJP.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said they have full faith in the judiciary and Chanda, but they had some reservations in this matter because of some pictures and the facts that have come to the forefront. “As far as the decision to move the Supreme Court, the party would take a decision soon.”

The TMC returned to power in May by winning 213 out of the 292 seats for which elections were held. Banerjee lost the election from Nandigram by 1,956 votes to her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the BJP before the polls.

BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said they do not want to comment on a court order, or a decision taken by a judge. “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Some political parties may not have that faith.”