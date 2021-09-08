Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Calcutta HC puts interim stay on rustication of 3 Visva Bharati students
kolkata news

Calcutta HC puts interim stay on rustication of 3 Visva Bharati students

Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan of economics, and Rupa Chakrabortty of Hindustani classical vocal were expelled for three years on August 23 by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest in January this year
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Calcutta high court. (File photo)

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday imposed an interim stay on the rustication order of three Visva Bharati University (VBU) students and allowed them to join classes from Thursday.

Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan of economics, and Rupa Chakrabortty of Hindustani classical vocal were expelled for three years on August 23 by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest in January this year.

“The court said the rustication order of the three students is being kept in abeyance. The matter would be heard again next Wednesday. The court also ordered the students to end the agitation. The court observed that the rustication order was harsh, excessive and disproportionate,” said Samim Ahmmed, the students’ lawyer.

Also Read | Bombs hurled outside BJP MP’s residence in Bengal

An agitation began on August 28 in the wake of the students’ expulsion on disciplinary grounds. VBU vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty was confined to his campus residence since then as the students blocked the gates.

RELATED STORIES

The university authorities moved the high court seeking intervention in ending the impasse. On September 3, the high court passed an interim order banning demonstrations anywhere within 50 metres of the campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a section of the faculty members wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a probe against the V-C.

V-C Chakraborty and the VBU spokesperson did not take HT’s calls.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva Bharati is Bengal’s only central university, and the Prime Minister is its chancellor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bombs hurled outside BJP MP’s residence in Bengal

RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from 9 countries landing in Kolkata

Durga Puja: Mamata grants 50k to each committee, discount on power tariff

Bengal BJP sends 6 names to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP