Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Calcutta HC to hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea against Nandigram loss today
kolkata news

Calcutta HC to hear Mamata Banerjee’s plea against Nandigram loss today

The West Bengal CM moved the high court alleging voting irregularities in her narrow loss by 1,956 votes to her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari. It was her first electoral loss in 32 years
By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 08:43 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta high court will hear today the petition filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging her defeat in the March-April assembly elections from Nandigram.

Last week, Justice Kausik Chanda recused from hearing the petition but imposed a fine of 5 lakh on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief for the manner in which the recusal was sought.

Banerjee and her party asked for transferring the petition to another judge citing “apprehension of bias” since Chanda, before his elevation to the bench in 2019, represented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders in court cases. Chanda and was seen in photographs sharing dais with BJP leaders including state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

Also Read | 8 BJP MLAs quit as Bengal House panel heads over Mukul Roy’s appointment

“Such calculative, psychological, and offensive attempts to seek recusal need to be firmly repulsed and a cost of 5 lakh is imposed upon the petitioner,” Chanda said in his order on July 7. The money will be used to fight Covid-19.

“It is preposterous to suggest that a judge having a past association with a political party as a lawyer should not receive a case involving the said political party or any of its members. The past association of a judge with a political party by itself cannot form apprehension of bias,” Chanda said last week.

Banerjee moved the high court alleging voting irregularities in her narrow loss by 1,956 votes to her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari. It was her first electoral loss in 32 years.

The ruling TMC sought a recount shortly after the results were announced in favour of the BJP candidate, but the request was turned down by the Election Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP