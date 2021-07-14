8 BJP MLAs quit as Bengal House panel heads over Mukul Roy’s appointment

Eight legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party resigned as the chairpersons of the standing committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in protest against Mukul Roy who was made the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee on July 9.

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek his intervention in the matter on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum.

“This (making Roy the PAC chairman) is violation of rule 302 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the West Bengal Assembly. We have sought the intervention of the Governor in this regard. We protest against the way the TMC has politicized the PAC and has not just deprived the only opposition party but also the 2.28 crore people who have voted against the ruling party,” said Adhikari.

Soon after Dhankhar tweeted: “A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition #WBLA Shri @SuvenduWB called on WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM. Leader of Opposition submitted a representation as regards irregularities relatable to PAC Chairman #WBLA.”

On July 9, Roy, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after winning the state elections on the BJP ticket was made chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC) of the state assembly.

Adhikari also said that copies of the memorandum would also be sent to the President of India and Lok Sabha Speaker.

“We have also held telephonic conversation with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Next week we would approach the President of India and Speaker of the Lok Sabha and submit the memorandum. We would also send a copy of the memorandum to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, leader of the house and leader of the opposition of every state to intimae them how opposition is being stifled in West Bengal,” he added.

The TMC, however, took a jibe at Adhikari saying that being the LoP in the assembly should know that appointment of PAC chairman is the domain of the speaker.

“Adhikari should know that appointing the PAC chairman is the speaker’s domain and it is his prerogative. The Governor can do nothing. He may move anywhere and approach anyone from President to Lok Sabha Speaker. Let Adhikari not say that the PAC is being politicized. What is he doing? Is he from any NGO or any religious organization?” said Tapas Roy, TMC deputy chief whip in the assembly.

The BJP filed a petition before the West Bengal assembly speaker,Biman Banerjee last month seeking disqualification of Roy, the legislator from Kishnanagar North constituency in Nadia district, under the anti-defection law.

Separately, a seven-member panel constituted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to enquire into complaints of post poll violence in West Bengal on Tuesday submitted its final 900-page report to the Calcutta high court’s five-judge bench headed by acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal which was hearing cases related to the matter. The NHRC had filed an interim report on July 2.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, representing the state in the matter, urged the bench to hand over copies of the interim and final report to the government for it to prepare its response.