CBI files another case in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the violence-affected areas.
According to the CBI, the new case pertains to the alleged murder of Biswajit Mahesh in Paschim Medinipur district in May this year. (File Photo )
Published on Nov 10, 2021 09:24 AM IST
ANI |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered one more case in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal.

According to the CBI, the new case pertains to the alleged murder of Biswajit Mahesh in Paschim Medinipur district in May this year.

The CBI filed the case in compliance with the Calcutta High Court order passed on August 19 this year.

The agency has so far registered 44 cases and Investigation is continuing in these cases.

Earlier in August this year, the Calcutta high court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The high court also ordered to set up special investigation teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes.

A seven-member committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier looked into the incidents of violence following the assembly elections in the state and recommended a court-monitored CBI probe. 

Topics
cbi row cbi case west bengal government west bengal politics
