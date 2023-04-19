‘Documents’ set afire near Kolkata; CBI collects samples

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing multiple allegations of irregularities including in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal, has taken samples for analysis from the site of a fire near Kolkata amid allegations that thousands of documents were set afire. The CBI has taken samples for analysis. (HT PHOTO)

“Half burnt documents including cheques, vouchers, and other documents were seized. They will be analysed,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

Several ruling Trinamool Congress leaders face charges or have been arrested in connection with the cases federal agencies are probing in the state.

Residents told the media that thousands of documents were set on fire on a plot of land from Sunday to Tuesday. “...the documents appear to be related to some mining in Bihar. We need to examine them further,” said the official.

In a tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party’s information and technology department in charge Amit Malviya said something sinister is brewing in Bengal. “As per inputs, Govt documents are being burnt in a closed compound in Bhangar, 30 km from Kolkata, for last two days. CBI apparently found incriminating documents, cash vouchers etc linked to cases under investigation… Someone is scared!”

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the CBI should question the owner of the plot where the documents were being burnt. “They should investigate and find out the truth.”