Centre brings all 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal under VIP security cover

The Centre on Monday accorded ‘X’ category VIP security cover of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to 61 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in West Bengal in view of the alleged violence against the party leaders and workers in the state, people familiar with the development said.

With this, all newly elected 77 MLAs of BJP in the 294-seat assembly are now being provided security cover by the central forces.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We had requested the home minister to provide security to our 77 MLAs as they were not able to travel anywhere, including their constituencies to their work. If the violence goes down, then they can rethink (the security cover) but for now we need this”.

Leader of opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram seat, already has a second highest ‘Z’ category security cover from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Officials cited above said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) approved the security cover for 61 MLAs, who had no protection till now, after taking into consideration a report prepared by intelligence agencies as well as the inputs shared by the four-member team that visited the state last week to assess the post-poll violence there.

BJP has claimed that 14 of its party workers have been killed by Trinamool Congress goons while hundreds had to flee as their workplaces were burnt and family members attacked.

Under the ‘X’ category cover, three to five armed commandoes will protect each MLA wherever they travel in the state. Others are already enjoying the central security cover under the next category of ‘Y’, which comprises 10-12 men.

When contacted, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “Narendra and Amit (first names only, since they do the same to women politicians) ran a vile and filthy campaign. They should answer your question”.

However, a TMC leader said on condition of anonymity that “the real reason for giving security to all the BJP MLAs is that half of them will now run away from the party. The BJP feels that the MLAs are very unhappy with Suvendu Adhikari being the Leader of Opposition”.