‘Centre not releasing…’: In letter to PM, Mamata claims delay in funds to Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre is not releasing funds to the state for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the PM Awas Yojana, news agency ANI reported.
“You are aware that the wages for MGNREGA form an important part of livelihood of rural people and considering this importance, the Act mandates that the wages must be paid within fifteen days” the chief minister wrote.
The chief minister claimed that the wage payment for MGNREGA in Bengal is pending for more than four months as the Centre is yet to release funds to the state to the tune of ₹6,500 crore, i.e ₹3,000 crore against the wage liabilities and ₹3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities.
Besides MGNREGA, the Bengal chief minister also claimed that the fresh allocation of funds to the state by the ministry of rural development was pending.
“In Awas Yojana, West Bengal is No. 1 in the country and from 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses had been constructed in the state,” Banerjee wrote.
"Considering the significance of the projects and the hardships being faced by the common people, I would request you for your immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds without further delay (sic)," she wrote.
-
Bangladesh envoy, Lucknow University VC explore collaboration possibilities
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran and his political counsellor had an hour-long meeting with vice chancellor of the University of Lucknow, prof Alok Kumar Rai, here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of collaboration with top universities in Bangladesh. LU claimed that the high commissioner was impressed by Luckow University's adoption of new National Education Policy and international flexibility arrangements through multiple exit options.
-
Bengaluru Rains: Residents complain about potholes, flooded basements
A few select locations in Bengaluru see flooded roads every monsoon and the same happened at the Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, wherein the area's residents wrote an open letter to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, alerting him of the constant flooding near their homes, which reportedly left them stranded for more than 20 hours.
-
Mamata Banerjee announces new incentives for Bengal civil services
The West Bengal government is in the process of creating more districts in the state out of the existing 22 to accommodate more officers of the West Bengal Civil Service cadre, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
-
Recruitment of 918 asst profs in U.P. govt-aided degree colleges soon
Recruitment could start soon to fill 918 posts of assistant professors of 34 subjects lying vacant in 321 government-aided degree colleges in the state. The number of posts was finalised in a meeting of the U.P. Directorate of Higher Education officials held on Tuesday, said a senior state education department official in the know about it. After this, the new advertisement is expected to be issued for the recruitment of 918 new assistant professors.
-
130 MoUs signed during my tenure: SPPU V-C
Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University has signed around 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutes during hThakur'sstint, said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. The five-year term of Karmalkar ends on May 17. The vice-chancellor was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the book “Fundamentals of Digital Journalism”. Ujjwala Barve, head, communication and journalism department, SPPU, presented a plaque to Karmalkar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics