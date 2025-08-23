Chargesheet filed in Kolkata law college gangrape case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed the chargesheet in the Kasba law college gang-rape case, officials aware of the development said. Police registered a case on June 26 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25 inside the law college premises at Kasba in south Kolkata.

Police registered a case on June 26 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor and arrested three persons, including Monojit Mishra, a temporary staff of the college who was also an ex-student of the college and two existing students - Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. Later Pinaki Banerjee, a security guard of the college was also arrested.

“The chargesheet was submitted against all the four. The chargesheet runs up to more than 650 pages and has accounts of around 80 witnesses,” said an official.

Apart from Section 70(1) of the BNS which deals with gang rape, other sections such as 118 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 140(3) (kidnapping), 140(4) (abducted person subjected to grievous hurt, slavery or unnatural lust) were slapped against the accused persons.

The survivor alleged that Mukherjee and Ahmed had filmed the act on their mobile phone. Later police retrieved some video clips from one of the seized mobile phones which corroborated the survivor’s statements.

“Section under the IT Act 2000 was also included in the chargesheet,” said an official.