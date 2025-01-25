CM should take responsibility and resign, say RG Kar victim’s parents

Kolkata: The parents of the 31-year-old junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024, has held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to resign from the post saying that she has no ground to stay in power under such circumstances. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

“The state government is responsible for my daughter’s death. She was a government employee and a medical student. Under such circumstances the chief minister has no ground to stay in power. She should own responsibility and resign immediately,” the victim’s father said while speaking to a Bengali television channel on Friday.

“The chief minister is responsible for my daughter’s death. She hasn’t kept any evidence. Now she is out to tamper with the last evidence,” the victim’s mother told the news channel.

Responding to this, the ruling Trinamool Congress said that the accused was arrested by the Kolkata Police within a day.

“The accused was arrested by the Kolkata Police within 24 hours of committing the crime. If someone makes such negative statements even after all this then it can be said that the person is being led by some blindfolded anti-TMC forces,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, told media persons.

This comes two days before the Calcutta high court is scheduled to hear separate petitions filed by the state government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding death penalty for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the case.