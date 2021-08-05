Bengal's advisory board, led by Abhijit Banerjee, to discuss impending 3rd wave

The Global Advisory Board (GAB) , headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, will meeting on Thursday at the state secretariat in West Bengal to discuss how to beat the impending third wave of Covid-19.

The body was set up by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to advise the state government on issues related to the pandemic.

“GAB is scheduled to meet today [Thursday]. Nobel laureate Banerjee has come to Kolkata. He is expected to be physically present in the meeting, which will be chaired by the chief minister at the state secretariat,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

Swarup Sarkar, former regional director of WHO (World Health Organization); Tom Frieden, ex-CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US); Jishnu Das, economist, World Bank; and JVR Prasad Rao, a former union health secretary, are part of the board along with senior health experts and doctors from the state.

On Wednesday, the Centre wrote to all states to actively consider imposing local restrictions on the public observation of occasions like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.

These occasions are lined up from August to October, starting with Muharram on August 19, Janmashtami on August 30, Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10 and Durga Puja between October 5 and October 15.

Even though the daily cases of Covid-19 dropped to 575 on Monday, the number of fresh cases shot up to 729 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 826 new cases. At least 10 people died on Wednesday.

The daily count of cases had crossed the 20,000 mark in mid-May soon after the assembly polls in the state.

The government has already started boosting infrastructure to tackle the expected third surge by earmarking more than 10,000 beds for paediatric patients. The West Bengal government has also set up a 10-member expert committee comprising doctors from state-run hospitals to tackle the third wave of Covid-19.

In 2020, fresh cases of Covid-19 had witnessed a steady rise during the festive season. The number of cases had hit a peak of 4,157 on October 22, 2020 during the first wave.