Covid-19: Calcutta high court to hear plea seeking blanket ban on firecrackers

The Calcutta high court is scheduled to hear a plea on Friday seeking a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers even as the state government has allowed the use of green crackers on Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas, and New Year eve.

The government on Tuesday allowed the bursting of green crackers for two hours during Kali Puja and Chhath Puja and for around 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year eve, following which a plea was filed in the court.

A group of doctors, environment experts and medical associations in Kolkata submitted a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee requesting a blanket ban on firecrackers.

The Centre has warned the state of rising Covid-19 cases in Bengal after the Durga Puja.

“Much damage has been caused by the rampant violations of Covid-19 safety protocols during the Durga Puja. Cases have started rising once again in the city and across the state. We should at least show some restraint during Kali Puja by not bursting crackers and fireworks this time. The smoke and pollution would cause more harm to patients who are suffering from Covid-19 or are recovering from the disease,” said Manas Gumta, general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors.

In 2020, the high court banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government too appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers to check air pollution.

The Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state, ended on October 15 and the daily count of Covid-19 cases is again hovering around the 1000-mark after over three months. While 976 new cases were detected on Wednesday, on Thursday the number shot up to 990.

The state government has reimposed micro-containment zones including in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Jalpaiguri. Police have started intensifying action against those violating Covid-19 safety protocols.