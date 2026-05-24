Kolkata, The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Sunday launched a large-scale demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in several parts of the city, including Tiljala, Kasba and Beleghata, officials said.

Demolition drive against illegal constructions in Kolkata

Backed by heavy police deployment, civic authorities carried out demolition drives against structures allegedly built in violation of municipal norms, they said.

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In Tiljala's ward 66, represented by TMC councillor Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, son of senior TMC MLA Javed Khan, civic officials arrived with bulldozers and began demolishing unauthorised portions of buildings amid tight security.

A similar operation was conducted on East Kuria Road in the Beleghata police station area, where a partially constructed building allegedly linked to local TMC leader Raju Naskar was razed, officials said.

"A notice had been issued on May 21 asking the owner to produce relevant building documents within 48 hours. As no response was received from the owner, the demolition squad proceeded with the action today," a KMC official said.

Workers initially dismantled parts of the structure manually using hammers and pickaxes before bulldozers were deployed to bring down larger sections, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The crackdown comes in the wake of the fire at an illegal factory in Tiljala that claimed two lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown comes in the wake of the fire at an illegal factory in Tiljala that claimed two lives. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a demolition drive was also carried out in parts of Kasba linked to the arrested land scam accused 'Sona Pappu', amid allegations that a five-storey building had been constructed without approvals.

Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul visited the Kasba site and interacted with civic and police personnel overseeing the operation.

"During the previous regime, corruption flourished unchecked. Illegal constructions came up with the knowledge of civic authorities and under the patronage of influential leaders in exchange for money," she alleged.

"Even if the police wanted to act, they could not do much. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in illegal constructions as well as those who facilitated such irregularities," she added.

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The minister directed civic authorities to ensure that nearby residential buildings were not damaged during the demolition process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.