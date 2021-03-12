Doctors unsure on Mamata Banerjee's release from hospital

The six-member medical board treating West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to decide as to when the TMC supremo would be released from the SSKM hospital where she is admitted with an ankle injury following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday.

“Banerjee was stable. She has a bony injury in her left ankle and has been plastered. She has a frontal headache. Further investigation has been prescribed. Her sodium level is low,” hospital authorities said in a medical bulletin.

Doctors said during the day that her condition would be examined again on Friday before taking the treatment forward.

"We are going for further radiological investigations such as X-Ray and CT Scan. The same treatment, which was started yesterday, is going on. In addition, she would be given medicines for low sodium level," said hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, a senior TMC leader said that Banerjee’s campaign schedule over the weekend, wherein she was supposed to campaign in Purulia and Bankura, has been postponed.

On March 15, 16 and 17 she is likely to camp in the districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore and East Midnapore. There could be some changes to the plan, a leader said.

“I hope to return to the field in the next two to three days. But the injury may be there. I will manage. I won’t drop a single meeting. Maybe I would have to take the help of a wheelchair for a few days. I want your support," Banerjee said earlier in the day.

“We want her to return to the field at the earliest. Else against whom we would score the goal? All her party leaders have shifted to the BJP. Only she and her nephew are left,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

"The CM is responding to treatment and her general condition has improved. She still has pain and is facing some problems in her left ankle for which she is being treated. Ultrasonography of the abdomen, X-Ray of the forearm and shoulder and CT Scan of the thorax are within acceptable limits. There were some degenerative changes spotted in the left knee," the medical board said late on Thursday night.