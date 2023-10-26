ED raids at TMC minister’s house in connection with ration distribution case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of state minister Jyotipriya Mallick in Salt Lake near Kolkata in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

An ED official said that a few locations are being searched in Kolkata and other places.

Mallick holds the portfolios of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction and forest in the TMC (Trinamool Congress) supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet.

Mallick was earlier the state’s food minister.

“A few locations are being searched in Kolkata and other places,” said an ED official.

The minister could not be contacted even after multiple attempts. This copy will be updated whenever the response is received.

Reacting to the developments, TMC MP Santanu Sen hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is now crystal clear that the BJP is using central agencies to target and harass TMC leaders. None of the investigations, led by either the CBI or the ED, has so far seen the light of the day. Only media trial is going on and TMC leaders are being socially maligned,” Sen told media persons.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha however said that further probe was needed.

“The meteoric rise of Bakibur Rahaman took place when Mallick was the food minister. Huge amounts of money was siphoned off when the Covid-19 pandemic was going on. With more investigation, the actual brains behind the scam, will be identified and unmasked,” Sinha told media persons.

According to people aware of the matter, ED officials began the search operation in at least eight locations early in the morning.

The officials searched at least two houses of Mallick in Salt Lake. They also reached the house of Mallick’s personal assistant Amit Dey.

Officials, however, said that Dey’s flats at Nagerbazar in Kolkata were locked, and he was not available at home. Efforts were on to contact him, the above people added.

On October 14, the ED arrested businessman Bakibur Rahaman from his home at Kaikhali on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata.

According to ED officials, Rahaman is alleged to have close links with Mallick.

Rahman allegedly used to supply rice and wheat in lesser quantities to distributors. The balance was sold in the open market later.

ED had carried out search operations for three days at around a dozen locations of Rahaman in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts.

The locations included rice and flour mills, a three-star hotel and a bar owned by Rahaman, ED officials had said.

The federal agency officials also found a fleet of super-luxury cars such as Porsche and BMW during the raids.

