ED raids multiple places in WB linked to alleged irregularities in NREGS funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids in multiple locations across West Bengal as part of its probe into the alleged irregularities linked to funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS). ED conducted raids in at least six locations across four districts in West Bengal on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been staging a demonstration over the past five days against the Centre for freezing funds under MGNREGS and other schemes, has called it political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

People familiar with the matter in the ED said that raids were conducted in at least six locations including Chinsurah, Berhampore, Jhargram, Chandannagar and Salt Lake across four districts on Tuesday. This is the first such raid that the federal agency has carried out linked to the alleged MGNREGA scam.

“Raids were carried out in the houses of serving and former government officials and panchayat members. This is related to allegations of irregularities in the MGNREGS funds,” said an ED official.

The Union government stopped funds under MGNREGS to West Bengal from March 2022 as per provisions under Section 27 of the MGNREG Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of the Centre.

“As per provision of the MGNREG Act, 2005 it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme. Also, according to the provision of the Act, if the state government is not fully successful in discharging its responsibility, then the Union government has the right to issue appropriate guidelines as well as stop the release of funds,” Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told the Lok Sabha in August 2023.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee started a 48-hour demonstration in central Kolkata on Friday demanding release of central funds under various schemes including MGNREGS. The demonstration is now being continued by various wings of the party.

On Saturday, Banerjee announced that her government would pay the dues of 2.1 million MGNREGS workers, who have not received wages under the Centre’s 100-days of work scheme, by February 21.

“ED has been conducting search operations since morning. Just understand the chronology. On Monday Suvendu Adhikari met various leaders in Delhi. He didn’t share any details. He only said that Bengal will see what would unfold in future. The BJP has deprived 2.1 million MGNREGS workers of their wages. Ever since Mamata Banerjee said that she would give the workers their rightful due, the BJP has become more active in its vengeful politics,” Shashi Panja, state minister told the media on Tuesday.

Adhikari had met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s Parliament office in Delhi on Tuesday. He also met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded a probe into the allegations made in the latest CAG report.

“I have lodged some complaints with Sitharaman ji against the state administration. I urged the Union finance minister to initiate a probe into the alleged irregularities flagged by the CAG report. There should be some checks to bring in financial discipline. The state government is using central funds to pay electricity bills of its offices,” Adhikari told the media in Delhi on Monday while adding that the Union finance minister had assured to send a probe team.