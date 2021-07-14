Ex-Bengal Congress president’s son slams Adhir Chowdhury for poll defeat; quits

Rohan Mitra, son of former West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra, resigned from the Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) on Wednesday holding state president Adhir Chowdhury responsible for the rout in recent assembly polls.

The Congress does not have a single legislator in Bengal for the first time since Independence.

Chowdhury, who was the PCC president before Somen Mitra held the post, became president for the second time after the latter died in July last year. Rohan Mitra was a general secretary in the PCC but always had his differences with Chowdhury.

On Wednesday, the young leader did not attend a meeting convened by Chowdhury and instead sent his resignation letter which was also released to the media.

“Your attitude towards me since the very beginning has been pathetic…” Rohan Mitra wrote and accused Chowdhury of interfering in the state youth Congress elections in 2018 to stop him from becoming the youth wing president.

Mitra also accused Chowdhury of being surrounded by people who insulted him and his father.

“The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought [about] your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state, with no visible sign of revival in the near future. The change in your tone and narrative towards the incumbent Trinamool Congress government and chief minister of West Bengal is proof of that. The people you have brought in and put in the position of leadership show how incapable you are as the face of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress,” Mitra wrote.

The letter reached Chowdhury amid wide speculations that the central leadership might remove him from the post of leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury was scheduled to attend a virtual meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the day, state leaders said.

Chowdhury was busy in a series of meetings at the state Congress headquarters and could not be contacted till Wednesday afternoon.

Somen Mitra and his wife Sikha Mitra joined the TMC in 2009 and represented the ruling party in the assembly and the Lok Sabha. However, both returned to the Congress in 2014.

In his letter, Rohan Mitra also alleged that Chowdhury projected leaders who were partial towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.