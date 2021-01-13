Fire breaks out at a slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar area, 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at a slum located in Kolkata's Baghbazar area on Wednesday, according to news agency. As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Police officials said that the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge.

"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the slum dwellers had alleged that the tenders arrived late. They furtwent on to stage an agitation on the main road and also stopped the media from moving towards the slum.

This is the second fire incident reported in the capital city of West Bengal today.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a go-down in the Manicktala area with five fire tenders rushed to the spot. Police said that there were no casualties or injuries due to the mishap adding that the fire was extinguished in an hour.

(With agency inputs)

