Firecracker tied to dog in Bengal, set alight; tail, leg blown off
kolkata news

Firecracker tied to dog in Bengal, set alight; tail, leg blown off

The incident took place on November 4 when people were celebrating with fireworks and crackers.
On November 4, when people were celebrating Diwali, a few miscreants in Bengal tied firecrackers to a dog's tail and set it alight. (AFP)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The left hind leg and the tail of a street dog were blown off after some unidentified miscreants allegedly tied a firecracker to it and set it alight on Diwali night at Kharagpur in West Bengal.

The incident took place on November 4 when people were celebrating with fireworks and crackers. Locals said that they spotted the dog with a portion of its left hind leg and the tail blown off. Remnants of the cracker were still tied to it.

“It was a friendly street dog which the locals used to feed. Whoever did it took advantage of the animal’s trust. A firecracker was tied to it and when it exploded it ripped apart a portion of the hind leg and the tail,” said Kushal Tiwari, a local who rescued the dog.

Animal lovers have condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment. “This is shocking. How can any person do such things to an any animal? He should be arrested,” said Arpita Deb, a dog lover.

Police have started an inquiry into the case and the dog is undergoing treatment at an NGO. Nobody had been arrested till reports last came in. The incident, however, triggered outrage on social media after photos of the maimed animal went viral.

“We have not received any official complaint. But as soon as we came to know of the incident a team went to the spot to enquire. We are trying to identify the person,” said an officer of the Kharagpur town police station.

