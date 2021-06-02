Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / First mucormycosis death reported from north Bengal
kolkata news

First mucormycosis death reported from north Bengal

West Bengal has reported 26 cases of mucormycosis and at least 12 people have died of it in the state
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A 49-year-old woman has become the first person to die of mucormycosis, or black fungus, in north Bengal. She died at Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Tuesday after being detected with mucormycosis, which has emerged as a major Covid-19 complication.

West Bengal has reported 26 cases of mucormycosis and at least 12 people have died of it in the state.

“The woman...was operated for black fungus on May 24 and died at a critical care unit on Tuesday night,” said Radhey Shyam Mahato, head of the department of Eye Nose Throat at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read | Know how Centre’s X-Ray Setu on WhatsApp can detect Covid-19

The woman, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, had developed swelling in the right side of the face and was suffering from fever, loss of vision, and facial pain.

Officials said this was the first mucormycosis case associated with Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in north Bengal.

The Centre last month asked states and union territories to declare mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897.

Susanta Roy, the officer on special duty, public health services, north Bengal, said there are four confirmed and one suspected case of mucormycosis in north Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP