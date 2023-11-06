close_game
Five arrested in Kolkata for running cricket betting racket amid World Cup 2023

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 06, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Accordingly, cases have been registered under Section 120B/420 of IPC, and the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act in respective police stations.

Kolkata police arrested five persons from different places for allegedly running a cricket betting racket during the ongoing ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023.

According to police, the arrested persons were using various betting apps to place bets on cricket matches.
According to police, the arrested persons were using various betting apps to place bets on cricket matches.

Arrests were made by the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police on the basis of credible source information.

According to police, the arrested persons identified as Abhisekh Jaiswal, Arun Agarwal, Pradip Barma, Keshab Prasad Mundra, and Kalu Shaw were using various betting apps, to place bets on cricket matches.

Accordingly, cases have been registered under Section 120B/420 of IPC, and the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act in respective police stations.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 "illegal betting apps and websites", including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

IT ministry said that action has been taken following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh which revealed the app's unlawful operations.

