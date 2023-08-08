Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee may be discharged on Wednesday: Hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 08, 2023 08:25 PM IST

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee “is alert and responding to doctors and visitors”, the hospital said in a statement

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee,79, who was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection, may be discharged on Wednesday, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Bhattacharjee, who was initially kept on invasive ventilation, “is alert and responding to doctors and visitors,” the hospital said in the evening bulletin.

“He is taking liquids orally and out of bed mobilisation is being done,” said the bulletin issued by Dr Rupali Basu, CEO and managing director of the hospital.

Though stable, Bhattacharjee is being fed solid food through Ryles tube. Physiotherapy and swallow therapy will continue at Bhattacharjee’s home, the bulletin added.

It added that the veteran CPI(M) leader will remain under the hospital’s home care service and doctors from a nine-member medical board will monitor his condition regularly.

The medical board was set up for the CPI(M) leader after he was admitted with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital on July 31.

Bhattacharjee was admitted at the same hospital in May 2021 with Covid-19 infection. He was released after seven days.

The former chief minister, who lives in a small two-room government apartment in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge area, is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He rarely left home in the last few years.

