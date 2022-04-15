Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news

Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum

Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:41 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur.

Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. Birbhum police superintendent Nagendra Nath Tripathi said, “The girl and her boyfriend were sitting by the river when the crime took place. The youth said three people committed the crime. We have received a written complaint. An investigation is on.” No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.

The sexual assault was reported days after a ruling Trinamool Congress leader’s son and his friends allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl. The teenager died hours after the alleged assault in the Nadia district.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the alleged Nadia gang rape case following an order of the Calcutta high court. A fact-finding team of the Bharatiya Janata Party visited Nadia and met the girl’s family on Friday.

