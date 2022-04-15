Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum
Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur.
Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. Birbhum police superintendent Nagendra Nath Tripathi said, “The girl and her boyfriend were sitting by the river when the crime took place. The youth said three people committed the crime. We have received a written complaint. An investigation is on.” No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.
The sexual assault was reported days after a ruling Trinamool Congress leader’s son and his friends allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl. The teenager died hours after the alleged assault in the Nadia district.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the alleged Nadia gang rape case following an order of the Calcutta high court. A fact-finding team of the Bharatiya Janata Party visited Nadia and met the girl’s family on Friday.
Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.
Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question
Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej's pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging 'secret'. Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy.
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
Straight out of a 'faith in humanity restored' Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.
