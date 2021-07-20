Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC judge slams acting CJ for reassigning case
HC judge slams acting CJ for reassigning case

Justice Bhattacharyya had on July 16 directed the central project coordinator to show cause in writing as to why criminal contempt proceedings should not be drawn up against the High Court Administration
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Bhattacharyya said: “…. at no point of time, I was ever contacted by the RG or the Acting Chief Justice through His Lordship Secretary or O.S.D. (Officer on Special Duty) seeking either my consent or at least having the courtesy to inform me about such assignment, which negates my judicial order in administrative capacity.”(HT Archive)

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya of Calcutta high court, who had sharply reacted to technical glitches during the virtual hearing of a case last week, on Monday expressed strong objection to acting chief justice (CJ) Rajesh Bindal’s delisting of the case from him and listing it before a division bench.

Justice Bhattacharyya had on July 16 directed the central project coordinator to show cause in writing as to why criminal contempt proceedings should not be drawn up against the High Court Administration including the Registrar General (RG) over disruptions in virtual court hearings.

In a strongly-worded order on Monday evening, Bhattacharyya said: “…. at no point of time, I was ever contacted by the RG or the Acting Chief Justice through His Lordship Secretary or O.S.D. (Officer on Special Duty) seeking either my consent or at least having the courtesy to inform me about such assignment, which negates my judicial order in administrative capacity.”

“I have serious doubts about the transparency of the system of dispensation of justice in our court in view of the above chain of events,” the high court judge added.

calcutta high court
