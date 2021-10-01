‘He was sent show cause notice,' Suvendu Adhikari on Krishna Kalyani's exit

Hours after Krishna Kalyani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Raiganj district of West Bengal, announced his resignation saying that he has decided to dissociate himself from the party, Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that Kalyani was sent a show cause notice for “abusing” the saffron camp’s leadership.

Kalyani has said it was impossible for him to work for common people with former Union minister Debasree Chowdhury "running the show" in the region.

"Raiganj MP Debasree Choudhury has been conspiring against me for a long time now. She has called me a traitor, but in reality she is the one to have hatched a conspiracy to ensure my defeat from Raiganj as it suited her personal agenda," Kalyani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “It is in the fitness of things that I dissociate myself from the party,” he said, adding that the party had "disregarded" his grievances.

In contrast to this, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the saffron party does not compromise on its system and discipline for anyone.

“A show cause notice was sent to Raiganj MLA (Krishna Kalyani). He was abusing the BJP leadership. The party will not compromise on its system and discipline, rest who stays and who leaves is not our priority,” Adhikari told news agency ANI.

The TMC was quick to extend an invitation to Kalyani to join the fold but he said he has no plan to join the ruling Trinamool Congress as of now. He added that his only wish is to serve the people of his constituency, “which seems impossible in the BJP with that one person (Choudhury) running the organisation here”.

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy, reacting to the development, said that he has found out that Kalyani was not getting due respect in the BJP. "We would like to welcome him to our party," he said.

Several known faces of Bengal politics have jumped ship from the saffron camp since mid-May to September, including Mukul Roy and Babul Supriyo, to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently said that BJP leaders were queuing up outside the ruling camp’s office but there will be a thorough “screening” before the party inducts anyone.