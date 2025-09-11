Human trafficking racket busted in Kolkata; nine minor girls, two women rescued

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday night busted a human trafficking racket, and rescued nine girls and two women from a house in north Kolkata, where they were allegedly forced into the sex trade, officials said. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

Six people, including three women, have been arrested and will be produced in the court on Thursday.

“Nine minor girls and two women have been rescued from a house in Burtolla. Six people have been arrested. The victims were trafficked to be pushed into the sex trade,” said an IPS officer with the Kolkata Police.

Acting on a tip off, officers from the Kolkata Police’s detective department raided a house on Gulu Ostagor Lane in north Kolkata’s Burtolla area on Wednesday night.

A couple, identified as Saraswati Banerjee, 47, and her husband Amit Banerjee, 49, were arrested. The police claimed that the couple used to carry out sex trade from their house.

Four alleged traffickers were also arrested. They have been identified as Suman Halder, 34, Puja Mistry, 28, Dip Chatterjee, 22, and Akash Choudhury, 25. The four accused are residents of South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas district, officials said.