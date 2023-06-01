IMD issues heatwave warning in West Bengal till June 7

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for parts of Bengal till June 7 and has warned of ''mainly dry westerly winds'. "Meteorological conditions suggest heatwave condition and hot… weather is very likely to prevail over districts of Bengal (between) June 1 and 7."

Women cover themselves with their clothes because of heatwave conditions.(PTI)

According to the IMD statement, weather forecast for Bengal for the next week will be:

June 1: Heatwave conditions likely over one or two places over West Burdwan, South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Purulia, Malda and North and South Dinajpur districts. Humid and (uncomfortable) weather likely to prevail at one or two places over remaining districts.

June 2: Heatwave conditions likely over one or two places over West Burdwan, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts. Humid and (uncomfortable) weather likely to prevail at one or two places over remaining districts.

June 3 - June 5: Heatwave conditions likely over one or two places in East and West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Nadia, Malda, and North and South Dinajpur districts.

June 6 - June 7: Heatwave conditions very likely over one or two places in South Bengal and Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal. Humid and (uncomfortable) weather likely to prevail over one or two places over remaining districts of North Bengal.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years with excess rainfall bringing the average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, only nine days in May saw maximum temperatures in Delhi exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

(With ANI inputs)

