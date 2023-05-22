IMD issues heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR as temperature touches 46 degrees in parts

As parts of Delhi recorded around 46 degree Celsius as the maximum temperature on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for parts of Delhi-NCR for Monday. In a press release, IMD said, “Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter." (File)

The heatwave conditions are likely to subside over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, IMD said.

In a press release, IMD said, “Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperature very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.”

IMD also stated that parts of Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands were likely to witness rainfall over the next three days. Along with states including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Scattered rainfall along with lightning was likely to occur in Himalayan Region and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall was predicted over isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Parts of South India were also likely to witness scattered rainfall including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe over next 5 days.

