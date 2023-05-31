Heavy downpour uproots trees in Bengaluru, IMD predicts more rain

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more rain and issued thunderstorm warnings over some regions of the state. A pedestrian crosses a busy road amid heavy rainfall.(ANI)

Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka over the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

It issued a heavy rainfall warning till Friday at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts of Coastal Karnataka, and over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, and Bengaluru Rural districts of South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph likely to occur at isolated places over the state, it added. Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over the state till Friday.

Bengaluru city is set to see a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely, especially towards evenings and nights. Gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph are also likely during thunder activity. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD predicted.

Several areas in Karnataka including Hirekerur in Haveri district, Hadagali in Vijayanagara district, Yelburga in Koppal district and Hassan received significant amounts of rain on Tuesday. Bengaluru also saw heavy showers that uprooted trees and inundated several streets.

The Bengaluru traffic police department scrambled to bring the city back to its normal function, with several facing congestions and waterlogging.