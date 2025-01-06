Indian fishermen were tied up, beaten in Bangladesh jail: Mamata Banerjee

Some of the West Bengal fishermen who were arrested and put in jail in Bangladesh in 2024 for straying into the neighbouring country’s territorial waters were tied and beaten up in the prisons there, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee consoles a fisherman's wife whose husband had jumped in the water before arrest in Bangladesh and has been missing since then, during the felicitation of fishermen who were recently released from Bangladesh jail, at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Monday. (PTI)

On Monday, all the 95 fishermen from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, who were arrested in Bangladesh in October and November 2024, reached Sagar Island in the eastern state, a day after they were released and handed over to the Indian Coast Guard.

“I saw some of them limping. I came to know they were tied and beaten up with sticks. They had tears in their eyes. The district administration will ensure their treatment,” Banerjee said while addressing a government program at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, where the fishermen were felicitated before they could reunite with their families.

Banerjee announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of a fisherman who died when he jumped into the water to avoid arrest in the hands of Bangladesh Coast Guard. She also said that her government would give ₹10,000 to each of the 95 fishermen to support their families.

“These are situations which can bring tears to one’s eyes. We are two neighbouring nations. We love each other. Our fishermen became victims of circumstances. They crossed the international boundary and entered Bangladesh territorial waters,” she said.

On Sunday India and Bangladesh exchanged fishermen who were detained by both countries over the past few months. Bangladesh Coast Guard received 90 Bangladeshi fishermen, and the Indian Coast Guard received 95 Indian fishermen.

“We have managed to bring back 95 fishermen. They spent a long time in Bangladesh prisons. We made all efforts to bring them back. We were in regular touch with the (MEA) authorities. We are giving ₹10,000 each so that they can run their families. But we are heartbroken that one person jumped into the water out of fear and died. We are giving ₹2 lakh to his wife Putul Das,” she said.

On October 16, 2024, at least 31 fishermen were intercepted by the Bangladesh Coast Guard when two fishing trawlers strayed into that country’s waters. Two days later, three more trawlers with 48 fishermen on board were intercepted while another trawler with 16 fishermen were caught on November 21. They were sent to Patuakhali and Bagerhat prisons.

“Around a month ago, a Bangladeshi trawler was intercepted when it strayed into Indian waters. They fell ill. We treated them well and helped them so that it doesn’t bring any disrespect to our country and our state. We even released them. It was then that they (Bangladeshi authorities) understood. I want the two nations share a friendly bond,” Banerjee said.

People familiar with the matter said that the exchange of fishermen between India and Bangladesh took place at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) around 140 km off the Sagar coast in West Bengal. They started around 4.40pm on Sunday and reached Sagar around 11.40am on Monday.

“I am very happy. Both me and my husband could hold back our tears. I saw him after almost three months. She cried holding our son. We couldn’t talk much. He said they all had a tough time in Bangladesh prisons. Some of them were beaten up. He is expected to reach home by early Tuesday,” said Lakshmi Das, 29, wife of Rajesh Das, an arrested fisherman.