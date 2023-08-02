Talks on to sell rights of 3 Satyajit Ray masterpieces to US film distribution firm

US film distribution company Janus Films may soon purchase the rights of three Satyajit Ray masterpieces – Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Aranyer Din Ratri and Pratidwandi – from the producer in Kolkata.

Renowned Indian filmmaker Late Satyajit Ray in 1962. (HT File Photo)

“I am planning to sell them off. Talks have already been held. Discussions are in a very advanced stage,” said Arjit Dutta, the heir of the family that produced the three films.

Set up in 1956, Janus Films was the first theatrical distribution company that brought international art-house films to US audiences. The company’s library includes the work of Ingmar Bergman, Akira Kurosawa, Andrei Tarkovsky, Federico Fellini and Sergei Eisenstein, among others.

“Preserving the films is a huge task. It requires a lot of money. They have bene kept in a room in my house which needs 24x7 air-conditioning. After every two years, the air conditioner needs to be changed,” Dutta said.

While Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, a cult classic by Ray from 1969, was produced by Purnima Pictures, Aranyer Din Ratri and Pratidwandi were produced by Priya Films in 1970.

“Till around the mid-90s, the films’ negatives were kept at the Bombay Film Lab. I had to bring them back after it shut down,” Dutta said.

He also said that the last coloured reel of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne was lost and had to be restored from the master positives.

Once the US film distribution company gets the copyright, one would have to take its permission and pay the company to screen the films.

“This is another reason why we took the decision. Everyone wants to screen it free of cost. We can’t decline everyone. Also, in most cases, the producer is not acknowledged,” he added.

Sandip Ray, director and son of the legendary film maker, welcomed the move.

“This is very good news. I know them very well, and I hope when they (Janus Films) take it up, the film will be in the right hands. They have earlier restored and distributed many Ray classics, including the Apu Triology. I am very happy,” Ray said.