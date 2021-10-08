‘Joined TMC as Didi asked me to come back home’: Sabyasachi Dutta on leaving BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoat Sabyasachi Dutta, who earlier in the day, returned to his old party, following a two-year term with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he came back because Mamata Banerjee asked him to do so.

“I had disputes with one or two persons in the party (BJP), which is why I left. Today, Didi (West Bengal chief minister Banerjee) called me and asked me to come back home (TMC),” he told news agency ANI.

Notably, Dutta was inducted into the ruling party of West Bengal in presence of state cabinet ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim in Kolkata. With this, Dutta joined a string of politicians, including former BJP MP Babul Supriyo, BJP MLAs Tanmoy Ghosh and Soumen Roy, among others, who have exited the saffron party for the TM.

Soon after joining the TMC, Dutta told reporters that whatever he is and his achievements are all because of the “grace of Mamata Banerjee.”

Dutta had joined the BJP prior to the 2019 Durga Puja, and had an unsuccessful bid to win the Bidhannagar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections as a saffron party candidate.

The Banerjee-led TMC has also been conducting recruits from other opposition parties with Assam MP Sushmita Dev quitting the Congress and joining TMC in August. Following in her footsteps was yet another Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, the former chief minister of Goa, who joined the TMC in Kolkata last week.