kolkata news

Journalist allegedly molested, her friend assaulted in south Kolkata's Behala

The woman alleged that the cab driver was driving recklessly and tried to hit her scooter several times to push her off the road on Thursday night, besides trying to block her way.
A cab driver allegedly assaulted and molested the woman, besides manhandling her friend. (Representational Image)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:57 PM IST
PTI |

A woman journalist was allegedly molested and her friend assaulted by the driver of an app-based cab in south Kolkata's Behala, police said on Saturday. The woman, who works at a TV news channel, was returning home from her office in Salt Lake Sector 5 with the friend on a scooter when the incident happened at Satyen Roy Road-James Long Road crossing, they said.

The cab driver was arrested after she lodged a complaint at the Behala police station, they added.

The woman alleged that the cab driver was driving recklessly and tried to hit her scooter several times to push her off the road on Thursday night, besides trying to block her way, a police officer said.

“At the Satyen Roy Road-James Long Road crossing, the woman journalist stopped her scooter and protested,” he said.

It was at that point of time, the cab driver allegedly assaulted and molested the woman, besides manhandling her friend, the officer added.

“We arrested the cab driver after the woman provided a photograph of the vehicle. She managed to take the photo when the driver tried to escape,” he said.

