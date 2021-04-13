Home / Cities / Kolkata News / JP Nadda counters TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, calls Mamata a 'defeated player'
JP Nadda counters TMC's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, calls Mamata a 'defeated player'

JP Nadda, who led a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, also said that the TMC supremo, who has her accusatory finger pointed at the BJP and the Election Commission, seems to have forgotten that she has not done anything creditworthy for the people of the state.
APR 13, 2021
BJP president J P Nadda, taking a dig at TMC's 'khela hobe' (game will be played) slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plight is that of a "defeated player".

"Mamata's condition is like that of a defeated player in a game. She has done injustice to the people of the state for many years. The BJP, however, will usher in development, stop atrocities on women and create jobs for youth, if voted to power," the top BJP leader claimed.

He also said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's politics of extortion, appeasement, her dictatorial nature, and the cut-money (bribery) culture institutionalised by her party have ruined the state," Nadda added.

