JU prof, arrested for forwarding CM Banerjee’s cartoon, released after 11 years

A West Bengal court ordered the release of Ambikesh Mahapatra arrested in 2012 for forwarding an email containing a cartoon spoofing chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadav University professor in Kolkata, was arrested in April 2012 for forwarding a cartoon sequel based on Satyajit Ray’s ‘Sonar Kella’ after Mukul Roy was made the union railway minister replacing Dinesh Trivedi.

The professor forwarded the cartoon to members of the email group at his housing society in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

“The discharge petition by the accused petitioner Ambikesh Mahapatra is allowed. He stands discharged from case number C1810 of 2016 relating to Purba Jadavpur police station case no 50 dated 12 April 2012. The bail bonds are discharged accordingly,” says the order.

“It is a big relief and a moral victory after a long battle. In 2015 the Supreme Court struck down section 66A of the IT Act in the Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India case. In 2021 we moved to the district court as the matter was still pending in the lower court in Alipore. The higher court has discharged the matter,” Mahapatra said after the release.

In March 2015, in its landmark decision in the Shreya Singhal vs. Union of India, the Supreme Court scrapped section 66A of the IT Act six years ago in 2015 and in July 2021, the union home ministry asked all states to drop all cases filed under section 66A. However, the legal battle for the professor continued.

Though Mahapatra was released on bail hours after the arrest, the police action triggered a stir since it was the first of its kind in West Bengal.

Subrata Sengupta, then a septuagenarian retired engineer and secretary of the housing society, was also arrested along with Mahapatra. Both were later released on bail but were again arrested and the case continued.

Mahaptra and Sengupta moved the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) in 2012 alleging unlawful arrest and violation of liberty and in August that year, the WBHRC granted a compensation of ₹50,000 each and recommended departmental proceedings against two officers.

The duo later in 2013 moved the Calcutta high court after the state government rejected the WBHRC’s recommendations.

In 2015, Calcutta high court too directed the state government to pay ₹50,000 to the Jadavpur University professor and his neighbour.

The court ruled that the amount should be paid to Ambikesh Mahapatra and his neighbour, Subrata Sengupta, within a month as compensation for the harassment caused to them. Sengupta, who was ailing and had to undergo kidney surgery, died in 2019 at the age of 80.