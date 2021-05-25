Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Kolkata airport suspends all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday
Kolkata airport suspends all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday

Kolkata airport suspends all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Flights remain parked at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Ahead of cyclone Yaas landfall, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata suspended all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday.

"In view of the weather warning by @Indiametdept over #CycloneYaas, flight operations at #KolkataAirport will be suspended from 0830 IST upto 1945 IST on 26.05.2021.We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. @AAI_Official, @MoCA_GoI, @HardeepSPuri, @HomeBengal #Yaas," Kolkata Airport's official handle informed via a tweet. Airliner IndiGo also in a tweet said that due to the cyclone its flight operations will be impacted.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to Cyclone Yaas, flight operations at #Kolkata will be impacted tomorrow, 26th May'21. Please visit http://bit.ly/2QCfBUK to check the flight status and Plan B https://bit.ly/36u4Mh9 to opt for alternate options or get a refund for your cancelled flight," IndiGo said in a tweet.

cyclone yaas
