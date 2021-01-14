IND USA
Kolkata allocated highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal

North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of Covid vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16, a senior health official said on Thursday.

North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.

"All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces," the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.

The state government has allowed the use of private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres after a meeting with authorities of such medical establishments.

West Bengal has so far registered 5,62,795 coronavirus cases, including 9,993 fatalities.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.(File photo)
Kolkata allocated highest number of Covid vaccines in Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:16 AM IST
North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of Covid vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.(Sourced Image)
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in April-May. (AP. Representative image)
The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.(Representative Photo/PTI)
The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.(Representative Photo/PTI)
File photo of Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI Photo)
File photo of Suvendu Adhikari.(PTI Photo)
The lead sponsor Tata Steel had also expressed disappointment.
The lead sponsor Tata Steel had also expressed disappointment.
Hoping that distribution of the vials to other districts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday, the official said all "transportation has been arranged".(HT_PRINT)
Hoping that distribution of the vials to other districts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday, the official said all "transportation has been arranged".(HT_PRINT)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. ((ANI Photo))
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. ((ANI Photo))
BJP workers participate in a bike rally to protest against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata,(PTI)
BJP workers participate in a bike rally to protest against the ruling TMC government in Kolkata,(PTI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(ANI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(ANI)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after collecting her Swasthya Sathi card from an outreach camp Duare Sarkar, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after collecting her Swasthya Sathi card from an outreach camp Duare Sarkar, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
