Kolkata: At least 12 injured after bus crashes into Fort William wall

At least 12 people were left injured in a road accident at Kolkata's Fort William area on Thursday, HT Bangla reported. The incident occurred when a minibus en route from Metiabruz to Howrah crashed into a brick wall near Hastings, according to the report. Although no deaths have yet been confirmed in the accident, it was reported that a motorcyclist was recovered in a critical condition from under the bus.

The twelve people who were left injured in the incident are receiving medical attention. Eyewitnesses present at the site told HT Bangla that the bus had lost control upon the Red Road, following which it first collided with the said motorcycle and later crashed into the railing adjoining the wall of the British era-fort along the bank of the river Ganges.

As soon as news of the Fort William accident spread, police forces rushed to the site. As many as three cranes were brought to aid rescue efforts. The motorcyclist, who was recovered from under the bus, has been taken to the SSKM hospital in the city for treatment.

More details to follow soon...