Kolkata man armed with firearm arrested outside Mamata Banerjee’s house: Police

KOLKATA: A man armed with a firearm and a dagger was arrested from near West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Friday, Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI File/AICC)

“This is serious issue. He said his name was SK Noor Amin. He was carrying identity cards of some (central security) agencies including BSF (Border Security Force). We have found a firearm, a bhojali (dagger) and ganja in his possession. We are verifying everything… An investigation is on,” Goyal said.

According to news agency PTI, Goyal said the man tried to enter the house and wanted to meet the chief minister. “This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose,” Goyal added.

The man, dressed in a black blazer and tie, came to Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in a sports utility vehicle that had a ‘Police’ sticker on Friday, hours before the chief minister was to leave her house for the ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally in central Kolkata.

Police said the man was questioned about his identity in view of the sticker on the car. He initially produced an identity card that identified him as an intelligence officer. He was taken to the police station and arrested.

A preliminary police probe indicated that the man was a resident of Anandapur in east Kolkata.

His wife, Poonam Bibi, told reporters that he worked with a human rights organization. “I have been calling him but he is not taking calls,” she said.

Locals told reporters that he owns a business of interior decoration.